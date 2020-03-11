Govt takes shelter homes beneficiaries' feedback to improve services

The government has started holding interactive sessions with the beneficiaries of shelter homes ( Panah Gahs) to get first hand information about the services being provided there

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The government has started holding interactive sessions with the beneficiaries of shelter homes ( Panah Gahs) to get first hand information about the services being provided there.

"The prime objective of getting this feedback is to make this service more efficient and address the problems when the shelter homes become over crowded," said Prime Minister's Focal Person for Shelter Homes Naseem-ur-Rehman during his visit to Bara Kahu 'Panah Gah' on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, Naseem said he also recently visited the G-9 shelter home and would keep visiting those facilities across the country to get suggestions from the people who were residing at Panah Gahs.

"The direct feedback from the shelter homes' dwellers is aimed at making this project sustainable, besides understanding the issues of inmates," he said while responding to a query.

He said students, locals and volunteers would also be engaged in that process to tackle the issues faced by the residents of shelter homes.

A team of 11 volunteers was also being formed who would help handle day-to-day affairs of all the shelter homes, he added.

He said health awareness sessions would also be launched at all the shelter homes soon to avoid outbreak of any epidemic and sensitize the people about health related issues.

"We are not giving them food and shelter as health is also among our priorities," Naseem added.

To another query, he said some 50 shelter homes had been set up across the country to provide appropriate accommodation and food to homeless and needy people.

"Forty 'Panah-Gahs' (shelter-homes) are fully functional in six major cities of the country while ten are near completion and will soon start facilitating poor under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan," the focal person remarked.

The shelter homes were operating in multiple cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Faisalabad and Sialkot, he added.

Naseem-ur-Rehman said the shelter homes were fully serving more than 3200 poor people in the Federal capital daily, by providing breakfast to 669 person, lunch to 1,036 and dinner to 1,501. Apart from that some 434 homeless people were staying daily at these points, he added.

Naseem said establishment of around 1,000 shelter homes were also in the offing which manifested the guidelines of the United Nations with regard to the well-being of downtrodden segment of the society.

A computerized database of the shelter homes' beneficiaries were also being prepared to get first-hand information about the level of poverty in various districts of the country, he said and pointed out that the poverty alleviation was top priority of the government.