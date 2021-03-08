UrduPoint.com
Govt Takes Solid Measures For Merged Districts' Economic Development: SACM

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:13 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim on Monday said the provincial government was taking concrete steps for the economic development of the newly merged districts of North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim on Monday said the provincial government was taking concrete steps for the economic development of the newly merged districts of North Waziristan.

He said these districts were rich in natural resources and raw materials, and there was dire need to utilize them for creating employment opportunities along with industrial development in the area to address grievances of people.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Provincial Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Iqbal Wazir regarding establishment of a Small Industrial Estate in North Waziristan.

Provincial Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Iqbal Wazir, Secretary Industry Javed Marwat, Managing Director Small Industrial Development board Azanfar and representatives of District Administration North Waziristan were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues pertaining to obstacles regarding establishing the estate and it was decided to resolve the issues immediately. Finally, the Special Assistant directed the authorities concerned to ensure construction of a small industrial estate inNorth Waziristan as soon as possible.

He said construction work could be started which would promote trade activities in the area, adding, a report should be submitted within two weeks.

