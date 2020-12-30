UrduPoint.com
Govt Takes Solid Steps For Welfare Of Destitute Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 08:57 PM

The Government was taking solid steps for the welfare of helpless and destitute children, Divisional Director Social Welfare Nabila Shahid Malik said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The Government was taking solid steps for the welfare of helpless and destitute children, Divisional Director Social Welfare Nabila Shahid Malik said.

She expressed these views while addressing a function at Model Children's Home Khanna Road Muslim Town Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Mirza Muhammad Akram and Rao Adnan Ahmed In-Charge Model Home Children were also participated.

On this occasion, Divisional Director Nabila Shahid said that the government was taking steps for the welfare of helpless children and making them useful citizens of the society.

The Chief Minister Punjab is paying special attention to social welfare institutions, she added. The Director also distributed clothes and shoes among all the children.

On the occasion, Rao Adnan Ahmed, In-Charge model children's home, said that a computer lab would be launched soon to improve the skills of children in the institution.

Divisional Director Nabila Shahid appreciated the efforts of Rao Adnan Ahmed and the staff in charge of the organization and directed to take more such steps for the betterment of the organization.

