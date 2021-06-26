Govt takes solid steps to abolish menace of drug addiction: Sabeen Gull

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sabeen Gull Saturday said the government was taking solid steps for rehabilitation of drug addicts in order to make them useful and productive citizens

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sabeen Gull Saturday said the government was taking solid steps for rehabilitation of drug addicts in order to make them useful and productive citizens.

While addressing a ceremony here, Sabeen remarked that joint efforts were needed to abolish menace of drug addiction.

She observed that Punjab government was not only rehabilitating the drug addicts but also providing them vocational training so that they could perform well in society.

Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) Assistant Director Muhammad Tahir also spoke and stated that the force was performing its vital role in curbing the crime.

He, however, also sought cooperation from masses to identify drug peddlers so that they could be brought to justice.

Dar ul Aman Superintendent Sana Javed, District Women Protection Officer Muneeza Butt, Chairman Shelter Home Shahid Ansari, and many others also addressed the ceremony.

They all pledged that they would continue their efforts for elimination of the menace of drug addiction.