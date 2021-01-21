Govt takes solid steps to overcome economic crisis, Zain Qureshi

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance, Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi said that the government has taken solid steps to overcome economic crisis

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance, Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi said that the government has taken solid steps to overcome economic crisis.

He said that stability in export and remittances were being witnessed due to positive initiatives of the government.

Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi expressed these views during inauguration of various uplift projects at his constituency NA 157 here on Thursday.

He said that inflation and hoarding are the major challenges to our government and strict actions were being initiated to overcome it.

Zain said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was not concerned with the country as they had plundered billions of rupee.

He said that the opposition parties were following carry the coal to Newcastle formula now through PDM platform.

He said that the uplift of South Punjab was top priority as this belt was neglected in the past.

He said that South Punjab is backbone for country's economy and it would be made economic hub by providing facilities to it.

Parliamentary Secretary further remarked that the promises made with masses in the elections were being honoured and mega development projects were underway.

He said electricity, sewerage, roads, health and provision of clean drinking water facilities will be ensured at NA 157 constituency before tenure of incumbent government and to made it model constituency of Multan.

Earlier, Zain Qureshi inaugurated provision of electricity projects at seven places.

Locals thanked Zain Qureshi over provision of electricity and completion of other uplift projects.