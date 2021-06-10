UrduPoint.com
Govt. Takes Special Initiatives For Youth Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The government has taken special initiatives for Youth Development and created sufficient employment opportunities for youth by using resources, last year.

According to Economic Survey of Pakistan 2020-21 announced here on Thursday by Ministry for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, the government has accorded highest priority, in its manifesto, to youth empowerment at national level.

To accomplish the vision of the Prime Minister, National Youth Development Framework (NYDF) was developed on the basic principles of education, Employment and Engagement.

The government has designed a comprehensive program "Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Program" for youth development.

The components of the programme including, Prime Minister's Hunarmand Programme (Skill for All), Prime Minister's Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES), Prime Minister's Start up Pakistan, Prime Minister's Green Youth Movement (GYM), Prime Minister's National Internship Program, Prime Minister's Youth Engagement Platform (Jawan Markaz).

The government has already launched two of the components under Prime Minister'sKamyab Jawan Programme i.e., Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) and Hunarmand Pakistan (Skills for All) whereas Prime Minister's Start up Pakistan is in final stages. However, remaining three components are under process.

