Govt takes step-wise decisions to deal with coronavirus: Chief Minister KP

Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa Mahmood Khan here Wednesday said that KP Government was well-aware of the threats of Coronavirus and steps-wise decisions were being taken to control spread of the pandemic and ensure safety people

Addressing a press-conference along with Advisor for Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir and Health Minister Taimour Salim Khan Jhagra here, the Chief Minister said corona virus was a pandemic and joint efforts were needed to tackle it.

When asked about closure of private clinics and hospitals, the Chief Minister said Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for private clinics and hospitals were being prepared to formulate a comprehensive strategy in this regard.

The Chief Minister underlined the need for an accurate and responsible reporting of electronic, print and social media in the current difficult situation arisen after spread of coronavirus, adding this fight could only be won through collective efforts by adopting all precautionary safety measures.

He urged media persons to contact advisor for information and public relations, Ajmal Khan Wazir who was declared a focal person of KP Government to inform general public about his government relief measures and corona cases situation.

The Chief Minister said he was personally leading anti corona measures to provide speedy relief to affected people.

Health Minister, Taimour Salim Jhagra said a total of 19 corona cases have been reported so far in KP including three new cases one each from Mardan, Manshera and Buner districts and were being treated in respective hospitals.

He said challenge of corona virus could not be addressed overnight and time would be required to ensure complete control over it.

The health minister maintained that even developed countries like Itlay, France and US had faced great difficulties in controlling corona virus cases. He said Rs 8 billion have been released for anti corona's relief measures in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Educational institutes were closed for 15 days ie March 31 besides all borders of Pakistan with neigbouring countries were closed as precautionary measures in wake of coronavirus spread.

Ajmal Wazir said situation was under-control and effective treatment was being provided to all patients in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

He sought active support of media in highlighting Govt efforts besides educating masses against coronavirus.

The entry of general public to secretariat, directorate, district offices except district administration has been stopped forthwith for their protection and social distancing as preventive measures, says a notification of Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Department here today.

Similarly, all private ceremonies in homes, closed compounds were banned. Similarly, crockery, medicines and essential items shops would remain open around 24 hours and all other shops would remain open only from 10am to 7pm.

All tourists spots would be vacated including in upper parts of KP and aside rivers and other spots and timing of Govt offices has been revised. From Monday to Thursday, essential offices would remain open from 10 am to 4pm and on Friday, the offices would close on 12pm.

All officials meeting of more five people have been suspended and all restaurants and fast food shops have been closed till April 5 however, home delivery has been allowed. Barbers, beauty parlours and would remain closed for next 15 days.