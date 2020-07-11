UrduPoint.com
Govt Takes Steps For Betterment In System, Resolving Common Man Issues: Shibli

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

Govt takes steps for betterment in system, resolving common man issues: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was revamping institutions, making betterment in the system and resolving the issues of common man.

The people had given heavy mandate to Prime Minister Imran Khan to tackle their issues and to hold accountability against corrupts and plunderers, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said leadership of the country was totally committed to provide relief and basic facilities to the masses, adding the government was taking appropriate steps to provide relief to daily wagers amid coronavirus.

The previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had only raised slogans of welfare and development of poorer segments of the society but the PTI government was taking practical steps in this regard, he said.

Shibli Faraz said the main difference between PTI government and previous regimes was "corruption" as their leaders were involved in massive corruption by looting the national exchequer.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan's concept of smart lockdown was acknowledged by the world countries as well. The prevailing situation of COVID-19 was much better than India.

He said the prime minister had not only talked about daily wagers besides strengthening economy in a wake of the pandemic, adding the government had set up 129 laborites across the country to diagnose the patients. No unrest and chaos were observed during the smart lockdown in the country, he added.

