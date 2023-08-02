Govt takes steps for prevention of trafficking in persons: Dr. Ehsan Sadiq

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2023 | 11:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Director General National Police Bureau Dr Ehsan Sadiq, Wednesday said that in recent years, the government undertook a range of measures for the prevention of trafficking in persons.

Dr Ehsan Sadiq expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

The event was participated by senior officials of FIA, the Police, relevant Government ministries, UN agencies, the diplomatic community, academia, and civil society.

Highlighting the steps, he said the government has promulgated the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act 2018, issued TIP rules 2020, ratified TIP protocols to UNTOC and collaborated with TIP communities at the provincial level.

He induced the need for all stakeholders to work together to reduce trafficking in person cases.

He was of the view that the recent Rizwana case highlighted the need of recognizing the importance of child protection and assessing the true magnitude of the issue.

He informed that National Police Bureau is compiling a database and working closely with FIA and police to enhance coordination and collaboration.

Dr Ehsan Sadiq appreciated Sardar Zaheer Ahmed, a Pakistani law enforcement officer, who was presented with the prestigious Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Hero award by U.S. State Department.

He said that the purpose of the event is also to recognize the services of all who are working on the issue of trafficking in persons in Pakistan.

Sardar Zaheer Ahmed in his closing remarks said thanked DG NPB Dr Ehsan Sadiq for organizing the session.

Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director SSDO speaking on the occasion appreciated all the stakeholders who participated at the event and suggested that this forum should be given a permanent structure and should meet at least once in every quarter to share the progress on TIP, to enhance coordination and way forward.

