Govt Takes Steps For Socio-economic Empowerment Of Women: Chief Minister

Wed 13th October 2021 | 11:00 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said women empowerment was a mission of the government and pointed out that important steps have been taken to give socio-economic empowerment to women

He said this during a meeting with MPAs Sumaira Ahmed and Sadia Sohail who called on him.

They appreciated, during the course of conversation, that the chief minister was moving the province forward with hard work and dedication.

CM Usman Buzdar gave respect to the parliamentarians and their issues were also solved.

"We feel pride that a person like Usman Buzdar is the chief minister of the province," they added.

Talking on this occasion, the CM added that day care centres had been established in government and private institutions for working women.

He said that recommendations of women parliamentarians about development projects will be given importance. The women will be given their due rights as no society could move forward without their practical participation, he added.

While talking about the development process, the CM told that 52 Miyawaki urban forests were being developed in Lahore to overcome air pollution. Similarly, the traffic issues at Shahdara will be resolved through the turbo roundabout.

I am personally monitoring the development schemes, he stated and regretted that the sewage and water supply issues of the provincial metropolis were ignored in the past. The past government gave priority to projects of personal choice while ignoring the genuine priorities of the people, the CM concluded.

