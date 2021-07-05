Govt. takes steps for uplift of South Punjab: Gazain Abbasi

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The government took practical steps for the uplift and development of South Punjab under the special directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar as funds have been allocated for the development of South Punjab in Budget 2020-21.

Member Provincial Assembly Sahibzada Muhammad Gazain Abbasi expressed these views while talking to journalists on Monday.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister has earmarked huge development funds for various sectors in the district under the District Development Package.

He said that under District Development Package, work on 145 different development schemes will be initiated in the Bahawalpur district at an estimated cost of Rs. 12548.773 million.

He said that Rs. 161 million has been allocated for 10 development schemes for the school education sector.

These schemes include construction of science blocks, multipurpose auditoriums, examination halls, construction of classrooms, the establishment of Government Girls Primary Schools, up-gradation of existing schools and construction of boundary walls around schools.