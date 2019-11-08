Govt takes steps for welfare of persons with disabilities: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Saadat Hassan said on Friday here the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking special measures for assistance and welfare of persons with disabilities to take full advantage of their potential.

He was talking to President, Special Abilities Development Association (SADA) Dir Lower, Khurshid Alam here at his office.

The Deputy Commissioner said KP Government was taking keen interest in resolution of problems of persons with disabilities besides provide them maximum relief at their doorsteps.

He said sports events would be arranged for special children. He assured the district administration's full cooperation in organization of relief works.

Earlier, the President of the association briefed the DC about problems of persons with disabilities and about the difficulties faced by his organization.