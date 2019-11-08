UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Takes Steps For Welfare Of Persons With Disabilities: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 01:30 PM

Govt takes steps for welfare of persons with disabilities: DC

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Saadat Hassan said on Friday here the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking special measures for assistance and welfare of persons with disabilities to take full advantage of their potential.

He was talking to President, Special Abilities Development Association (SADA) Dir Lower, Khurshid Alam here at his office.

The Deputy Commissioner said KP Government was taking keen interest in resolution of problems of persons with disabilities besides provide them maximum relief at their doorsteps.

He said sports events would be arranged for special children. He assured the district administration's full cooperation in organization of relief works.

Earlier, the President of the association briefed the DC about problems of persons with disabilities and about the difficulties faced by his organization.

Related Topics

Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Dir Government

Recent Stories

Interior ministry decides to remove Nawaz Sharif's ..

12 minutes ago

National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking rev ..

21 minutes ago

Mayam Nawaz expesses concerns over her father's he ..

25 minutes ago

Catalan leader denies ties to jailed radical separ ..

28 minutes ago

Honda first-half net profit slumps 19%, full-year ..

28 minutes ago

Stop targeting Indian journalist Aatish Taseer, CP ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.