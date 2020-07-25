Govt takes steps to bring underdeveloped areas at par with developed: Shaukat Ali Yousafzai

Provincial Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Saturday said that the lawyers of Shangla had made invaluable sacrifices for the restoration of Chief Justice and for the sake of democracy

ALPURI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Saturday said that the lawyers of Shangla had made invaluable sacrifices for the restoration of Chief Justice and for the sake of democracy.

He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was working day and night to bring the backward areas at par with the developed areas. He said that poverty, backwardness, unemployment, broken roads and plastic pipes were not the destiny of the people.

With the blessings of Almighty Allah, the best infrastructure would be built in the district and clean drinking water would be provided from house to house, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Kas Pagodi Water Supply Scheme and swearing in ceremonies of the District Bar Association at Alpuri.

Syed Ali Barar Khan, the party leaders Akhtar Ali Chitan and Abdul Mula were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, when the provincial minister arrived at the district bar, he was given a warm welcome by the members of the district bar.

President Shangla Bar Muhammad Naeem Advocate praised the development work and apprised about problems faced by the lawyers.

Provincial Minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai administered oath to the newly elected cabinet and later addressed the gathering.

He also invited the opposition to support Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for the development of the province who was working for the development without any discrimination.

He urged the people to monitor the development work themselves and report any substandard work immediately so that timely action could be taken.