Govt takes steps to develop backward areas: Ziaullah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Langu on Thursday said that the provincial government was taking practical measures to develop backward areas in order to provide basic facilitates to masses at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation comprised elders of Kalat area and party workers who called on him at his office.

The delegation and party workers apprised the minister about their problems being faced by them.

The minister also gave instructions to officials concerned to address legal problems of the people.

The delegation also thanked the Home Minister for completing projects worth billion of rupees over the years in Kalat.

Talking to the delegations from Kalat, the provincial Home Minister said that roads, dams, hospitals and schools would be built in the backward areas despite numerous projects have been completed in the tribal areas of Kalat and Khaliqabad.

The new projects would also be completed within the stipulated time, he said.

"I am the advocate of the poor people in Kalat including other areas of the province," he said.

The minister said, in past, the whole Balochistan was deprived of development projects.

"I have always worked on merit bases for wider interest of public and the province." he said.

He said Kalat to Kharan Road which is 145 km has been included in the Federal PSDP and so far more than 30 tube wells were installed in Kalat City in the last three years.

The Home Minister further said that the suggestions of the people of the area would be given due importance and the workable suggestions would be implemented for betterment of the area.

The delegation was comprised by Wadera Sohrab Khan Lahri, Mir Dhani Bakhsh Lahri, Qazi Faiz Muhammad Lahri, Takri Miran Bakhsh Lahri, Haji Abdul Rahim Lahri, Mohib Lahri, Sanaullah Lahri, Dr. Ali Lehri, Haji Shahnawaz Lehri, Haji Abdul Rashid Lehri, Mir Shahnawaz Ali Lehri, Abdul Rashid Lehri, Meharullah Lehri, Ahmad Khan Lehri and Wadera Sohrab Khan Lehri.