Govt takes steps to empower womenfolk: Gilgit Baltistan Tourism Minister Fida Khan Fida

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Tourism Minister Fida Khan Fida has said that the government is taking steps to empower women and started different vocational training institutes to provide technical education to womenfolk.

As part of such efforts, the GB minister told media the government has given true identity to the women of Gilgit Baltistan and GB government had brought many reforms for the women of the area and gives them a real confidence which they had never given in the past.

He said the government had started many developmental programmes for GB women including training centres, women skill development centres.