UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Takes Steps To Empower Womenfolk: Gilgit Baltistan Tourism Minister Fida Khan Fida

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 12:44 PM

Govt takes steps to empower womenfolk: Gilgit Baltistan Tourism Minister Fida Khan Fida

Gilgit Baltistan Tourism Minister Fida Khan Fida has said that the government is taking steps to empower women and started different vocational training institutes to provide technical education to womenfolk

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Tourism Minister Fida Khan Fida has said that the government is taking steps to empower women and started different vocational training institutes to provide technical education to womenfolk.

As part of such efforts, the GB minister told media the government has given true identity to the women of Gilgit Baltistan and GB government had brought many reforms for the women of the area and gives them a real confidence which they had never given in the past.

He said the government had started many developmental programmes for GB women including training centres, women skill development centres.

Related Topics

Education Gilgit Baltistan Women Media Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Mexican President on Inde ..

31 minutes ago

Investcorp announces acquisition of Vivaticket

31 minutes ago

Impact of Saudi Oil Facilities Attack Needs Assess ..

2 minutes ago

Seoul Vows Action Against Government Agencies Usin ..

2 minutes ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish ..

2 minutes ago

Environment Dept launches anti-dengue drive

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.