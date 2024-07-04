Govt takes steps to enroll out of school children:Education Minister

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Thursday reiterated the present government’s commitment to enroll the out-of-school children' in the country which stands at 22.8 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Thursday reiterated the present government’s commitment to enroll the out-of-school children' in the country which stands at 22.8 million.

He was speaking during a meeting with a senior delegation led by the Deputy Speaker of the New York State Assembly, Mr. Phil Ramos. The minister acknowledged the role of the United States government in bridging the educational gap in Pakistan by offering scholarship opportunities.

He emphasized expanding the scope of projects being executed between both countries, considering their importance. He said the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif is taking stringent steps for bringing reforms in the education sector.

Khalid Maqbool said that there is a lot of room for the cooperation between the two countries to grow in the field of education.

He said that promoting skills, technical and vocational education for youth bulge should be given top priority.

Dr Khalid said that Pakistan’s youth bulge can be a burden or a blessing for the country, depending on how we harness their potential.

He reiterated that there should be more cooperation in technical and vocational training, especially in non-formal education.The minister said that exchange visits of faculties and students are of paramount importance.

Dr Khalid said that a pivotal aspect of any education system is its assessment mechanism and emphasized the need to transform Pakistan’s assessment and monitoring institutions.

He also pointed out the need for the universities of the two countries to develop further areas of cooperation.

The federal minister hoped that through strengthened cooperation between the two countries, Pakistan would be able to address its numerous challenges in the education sector. Dr Khalid Maqbool assured the delegation of full cooperation and support. He said that it is imperative to work together to ensure progress.