Govt takes steps to expand tax network: Dr Waqar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue, Dr Waqar Masood on Thursday said that the government is taking all out efforts for expanding tax network across the country.

"No one could hide taxable money from the income tax departments, " he said in an interview with a private television channel. The Federal board of revenue (FBR) has attained record of those people doing Real Estate business, he said. The national database and registration authority (NADRA), and other similar institutions are cooperating with concerned offices of income tax, he informed.

Commenting on E-Commerce, he said incentives would be awarded to those purchasing anything through this system. Replying to a question about powers of Income Tax Commissioner, SAPM said we are reviewing the matter for improving tax system. About self-assessment scheme, he said there has been flaws found in this scheme but we are working on it for better mechanism and procedure.