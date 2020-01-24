UrduPoint.com
Govt. Takes Steps To Facilitate Businessmen: Governor

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 09:45 PM

Govt. takes steps to facilitate businessmen: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that every possible step was being taken by the incumbent government to facilitate the businessmen.

Talking to an eight-member delegation of traders from Tariq Road which called on him at the Governor House, he said all the issues of businessmen would be resolved so that they could contribute more to the economic development of the country, according to a statement.

Imran Ismail said improvement of law and order, elimination of street crimes and others were among the government's priorities. Delegation members expressed their trust in the government and assured that the traders strongly support the government's successful economic policies.

Member Sindh Assembly (MPA) Saeed Afridi was also present on the occasion.

