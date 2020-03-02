UrduPoint.com
Govt Takes Steps To Improve Civil Defense Department: Commissioner Karachi

Mon 02nd March 2020 | 10:47 PM

Govt takes steps to improve Civil Defense department: Commissioner Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani has said that the government is taking every possible step to further improve the Civil Defense department so as to enhance the capability of the department to effectively respond in case of any emergency situation or natural disaster.

He was addressing a seminar on the importance of civil defense at the Boy Scouts Association auditorium on the occasion of International Civil Defense Day here on Monday.

He said that the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Civil Defense department to stay alert to immediately provide assistance and rescue the people in case of any emergency.

The Commissioner said that the Civil Defense department is an important institution in terms of providing emergency assistance and rescue to the citizens.

He observed that the Department of Civil Defense and the city's disaster management agencies, including the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, should be ready all the time to deal with natural disasters.

He said that the concerned staff and experts shall be well trained on the modern lines in consultation with the international training agencies to cope with any emergency.

Director Civil Defense Babar Qadir called for raising awareness among the masses about the importance of civil defense.

Senior Vice President of the LPG Distributors Association Muhammad Ali Haider, Secretary, Sindh Boys' Scouts Association Syed Akhtar Mir and other speakers also addressed on the occasion.

