Govt takes steps to improve educational facilities as per modern requirements: Dr Khalid Maqbool

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Tuesday said that the government is taking all possible measures to transform the education system by improving infrastructure, enhancing facilities and focusing on skill-based education.
He was speaking as a chief guest at the 37th Medal and prize Distribution Ceremony of the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE). The ceremony was arranged at the Islamabad Model College for Boys, H-9/4 and attended by officials of FBISE and the Ministry of Education and Professional Training.
Speaking on the occasion, the federal minister stated that the purpose of arranging this ceremony was to motivate the students to further excel in their educational endeavours and achieve success.
Khalid Maqbool termed youth as the biggest wealth of Pakistan and said, “We are blessed to have the biggest chunk of the population which is comprised of youth who can play a pivotal role in the development of the country if are equipped with the modern education”.
Highlighting the importance of educated women in society, the minister said that educated women can play an instrumental role in the progress of the country.
“As women advance in every field, the possibilities of change will be significant”, he said.
The countries which have resources and issues like Pakistan are progressing, Khalid Maqbool said while emphasizing equipping our youth with education and skills as per modern-day requirements.
He said, “We all together will write the destiny of Pakistan with the power of education”.
The federal minister said that due to technological advancements, one billion people in different jobs will become irrelevant in the future and there is a need to equip them with the skills as per modern requirements.
The federal minister distributed awards and certificates among the students who performed extra ordinarily during their studies.
