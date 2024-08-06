Govt takes steps to improve educational facilities as per modern requirements: Dr. Khalid Maqbool

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Tuesday said that the government is taking all possible measures to transform the education system by improving infrastructure, enhancing facilities and focusing on skill-based education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Tuesday said that the government is taking all possible measures to transform the education system by improving infrastructure, enhancing facilities and focusing on skill-based education.

He was speaking as a chief guest at the 37th Medal and prize Distribution Ceremony of the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE)for the Years 2022 and 2023. The ceremony was arranged at the Islamabad Model College for Boys, H-9/4 and attended by officials of FBISE and the Ministry of Education and Professional Training.

Speaking on the occasion, the federal minister stated that the purpose of arranging this ceremony was to motivate the students to further excel in their educational endeavours and achieve success.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool termed youth as the biggest wealth of Pakistan and said, “We are blessed to have the biggest chunk of the population which is comprised of youth who can play a pivotal role in the development of the country if are equipped with the modern education”. Highlighting the importance of educated women in society, the minister said that educated women can play an instrumental role in the progress of the country.

“As women advance in every field, the possibilities of change will be significant”, he said.

The countries which have resources and issues like Pakistan are progressing, Khalid Maqbool said while emphasizing equipping our youth with education and skills as per modern-day requirements. He said, “We all together will write the destiny of Pakistan with the power of education”.

The federal minister said that due to technological advancements, one billion people in different jobs will become irrelevant in the future and there is a need to equip them with the skills as per modern requirements.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui praised the position-holder students for their commitment and achievements and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence in their future endeavours.

He also outlined government initiatives aimed at enhancing educational standards for the benefit of students and lauded the examination reforms introduced by the Federal Board, declaring FBISE as a model institution in the country.

Federal Secretary, Ministry of Education and Professional Training, Mohiyuddin Wani said that Pakistan is blessed with an excellent asset in the form of youth. Through their training, education and encouragement we can take our country on the path of development.

He advised the students to be prepared for any challenges in life. “Struggle and hard work is a key to become successful in life”, he added.

Chairman FBISE, Syed Junaid Akhlaq in his speech, commended the talent and dedication of the award-winning students and highlighted the accomplishments of the FBISE in advancing education.

He also acknowledged the invaluable support of parents and teachers in the students' remarkable achievements and recognized the contributions of heads of national and international educational institutions affiliated with the FBISE for their outstanding academic performance.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool, as the chief guest, presented medals, cash prizes, laptops, and merit certificates to fifty exceptional students who excelled in the Secondary and Higher Secondary examinations of 2022 and 2023.

These awards celebrate the students' hard work and accomplishments. This year, FBISE honored twenty-five students from Secondary and Higher Secondary examinations 2022 (seven at the Secondary level and eighteen at the

Higher Secondary level).

Similarly, twenty-five students were awarded prizes on the basis of SSC and HSSC 2023 examinations (ten at the Secondary level and fifteen at the Higher Secondary level) based on their exemplary performance.