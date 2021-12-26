UrduPoint.com

Govt Takes Steps To Increase Forest Cover In Country

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Armor Sunday said that forests are an important part of the beauty of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Forests are a national asset and all possible steps will be taken to stop their illegal logging and cutting. The provincial minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believes in practical steps, adding that the increase in forest cover due to PTI's efforts is not a secret to anyone.

Pakhtunkhwa's tree planting campaign has been appreciated all across the world. Increasing forest cover in the province will not only reduce environmental pollution but also boost tourism, he added.

The forest department is providing relief and technical assistance to farmers and landowners, he said. The provincial minister said that due to prolonged drought and cold weather, the pressure on forests is increasing. Forests can only be remedied by extensive afforestation, which is economical for the human race, he said.

They are the guarantors of agricultural prosperity, he said.

He appealed to the media to create awareness among the people for the enhancement of forests and prevention of environmental pollution and to play their full role in the promotion and protection of forests.

