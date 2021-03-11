Govt. takes steps to make anti-polio campaign successful: Khetran

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran on Thursday said the government was taking all possible measures to ensure protection of children from polio disease through anti-polio campaign.

