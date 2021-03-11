UrduPoint.com
Govt. Takes Steps To Make Anti-polio Campaign Successful: Khetran

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran on Thursday said the government was taking all possible measures to ensure protection of children from polio disease through anti-polio campaign

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran on Thursday said the government was taking all possible measures to ensure protection of children from polio disease through anti-polio campaign.

He informed that anti-polio campaign would be started from March 29 till April 4 in the area.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review measures of upcoming anti-polio drive. The meeting was attended by District Health Officer (DHO) and other officials.

Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran said that making the polio campaign a success story, is one of the top priorities of the government.

"Polio workers and monitoring officers do their best efforts to save the future of our children from disability," he said.

The district administration should make all efforts for making anti-polio campaign successful, he said.

The DC said that anti-polio campaign would be launched from March 29 to April 4 in which about 32100 children would be administered anti-polio drops in 11 union councils.

He also urged people to play their responsibilities to cooperate with polio teams in polio drive.

