Govt takes steps to open up new vistas of development for people of merged districts: Ajmal Khan Wazir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The government had taken steps to open up new vistas of development for the people of merged districts of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

Ajmal Khan Wazir, Spokesman Khyber Pakthunkhwa government told APP that the provincial government would arrange resources for developments activities in the erstwhile Fata areas. "The government has taken quick and accurate steps for bringing change in tribal districts during a short period," he said.

He said that peaceful, impartial and transparent election in tribal districts is a victory of tribal people and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He said transparent elections in the area reflect the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan about tribal people.

He said that the other projects as announced by the government including setting up of vocational centres in merged areas, construction of sports complexes, promotion of tourism, construction of small industrial zones and others would bring prosperity in merged districts and would change the lives of the people.

Another senior official of KPK government said that the KPK Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed the administrative departments to prepare PC-1s for the creation of jobs and initiation of projects in the new districts. He said that creation of 17,000 additional posts had already been approved in different departments to be proportionally distributed amongst the seven new districts.

"Local people would be recruited against these posts, who would get relaxation in induction process" he added.He said that the provincial government had approved giving Sehat Insaf Card to all the people in merged districts of erstwhile Fata.He further said that the chief minister ordered expeditious completion of projects in health and education sectors. He said that staff, equipment and all other requirements would be arranged in these sectors on priority basis.

He said that deficiencies in health sector would be overcome through re-adjustment, posting of staff and making procurement on need basis.