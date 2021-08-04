Govt takes steps to overcome 4th coronavirus wave : Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that the Punjab government has taken important steps in consultation with the federal government to overcomethe 4th coronavirus wave

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that the Punjab government has taken important steps in consultation with the Federal government to overcomethe 4th coronavirus wave.

He said necessary steps were being taken to protect the lives of the people and implementation of SOPs will be helpful to control the virus. The new schedule for markets and bazaars had been devised for the health and safety of the people, he maintained. The government was taking different steps for the health and safety and people should not overlook these steps, he added. The governmental guidelines were devised to protect the health and safety of the people and they should continue following the SOPs, concluded the CM.