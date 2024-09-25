Govt Takes Steps To Promote Pharma Sector
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath on Wednesday said that the government is taking keen interest in the development of pharmaceutical sector.
Addressing the 7th Pakistan Pharma Summit and Awards, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad said that it is government's priority to implement supportive and favorable policies for the development of the pharma sector.
Dr. Mukhtar said that during last few years, there has been significant progress in the development of the pharma industry.
"We have seen a marked increase in both domestic production and exports of pharmaceuticals," Dr. Mukhtar said.
He said that 90 percent of Pakistan's domestic needs are met by the local pharma industry.
He said that the amount of investment in the pharmaceutical industry is in billions of Dollars.
Dr Mukhtar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government has taken coordinated and effective measures to increase exports.
He said that the government has taken effective steps to promote investment in the pharma sector.
He said that the system of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has been digitized. He added licensing registration system in DRAP is now online.
He said that DRAP has adopted international standards and capacity building of human resources.
He said that automation of licensing and registration procedures has resulted in faster and more transparent operations.
He said that the DRAP has disposed of all pending applications. He added applicants will not face any delay in processing their applications.
He said that 200 more technical vacancies are being advertised to accelerate the pace of work in DRAP.
Dr. Mukhtar said, "We want development of the pharma sector for the benefit of the people and the country."
He added this development cannot be achieved without adopting international standards.
Recent Stories
Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?
ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation
TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan
Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor
IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results
Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur
Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..
Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes
Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App
U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..
PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK delegation calls on Minister Amir Muqam1 minute ago
-
AJK PM calls for media's positive role projecting true image of society2 minutes ago
-
PM address at SDG Moment 2024: a clarion call for global unity against pressing challenges2 minutes ago
-
Sahiwal coal-fired power plant exceeds annual capacity test expectations11 minutes ago
-
Women’s role imperative for national progress, prosperity: Governor Punjab11 minutes ago
-
Dr Shahid murder case: Court remands co-accused in police custody11 minutes ago
-
Parliament & Constitution to stay supreme; no space for politicking: Senator Irfan12 minutes ago
-
Dar reviews progress on transfer of OGDCL shares to Sovereign Wealth Fund12 minutes ago
-
Culture of depriving women from property should end: CJP22 minutes ago
-
Hindko Academy facing funds shortage, special grant not released yet22 minutes ago
-
Redressal of public grievances top priority: IG Islamabad31 minutes ago
-
NTDC successfully launches SAP Finance Module31 minutes ago