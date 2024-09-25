Govt takes steps to promote pharma sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath on Wednesday said that the government is taking keen interest in the development of pharmaceutical sector.

Addressing the 7th Pakistan Pharma Summit and Awards, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad said that it is government's priority to implement supportive and favorable policies for the development of the pharma sector.

Dr. Mukhtar said that during last few years, there has been significant progress in the development of the pharma industry.

"We have seen a marked increase in both domestic production and exports of pharmaceuticals," Dr. Mukhtar said.

He said that 90 percent of Pakistan's domestic needs are met by the local pharma industry.

He said that the amount of investment in the pharmaceutical industry is in billions of Dollars.

Dr Mukhtar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government has taken coordinated and effective measures to increase exports.

He said that the government has taken effective steps to promote investment in the pharma sector.

He said that the system of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has been digitized. He added licensing registration system in DRAP is now online.

He said that DRAP has adopted international standards and capacity building of human resources.

He said that automation of licensing and registration procedures has resulted in faster and more transparent operations.

He said that the DRAP has disposed of all pending applications. He added applicants will not face any delay in processing their applications.

He said that 200 more technical vacancies are being advertised to accelerate the pace of work in DRAP.

Dr. Mukhtar said, "We want development of the pharma sector for the benefit of the people and the country."

He added this development cannot be achieved without adopting international standards.