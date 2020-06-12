Govt takes steps to protect people from corona: MPA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Friday said that the government has taken key steps to ensure protection of people from coronavirus and urged upon the people to follow the SOPs and guideline issued by the provincial government.

Yousafzai said this while distributing safety kits and other equipment to the cleaning staff of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Swat.

He also lauded the role of WSSC and said that they deserved tribute by their timely work in union council of PK-5. The WSSC staff took initiatives in all Masajids, government and private offices, hospitals, roads and highways and public places as well as all street by launched the spray campaign and made special arrangements for timely disposal of garbage and spraying of disinfectants to improve the sanitation situation on an emergency basis and pledged to continue all these measures till the eradication of Corona virus.

"The exemplary spirit of serving the people in this need of hour is a sign that we will soon be able to control the epidemic," he said, adding that the people should not be worried about the coronavirus." Fazal Hakeem Khan said.

On this occasion, WSSC Chief Executive Shaida Mohammad, General Manager Asif Saleem, Former Tehsil Councilor Khalid Mahmood and others were also present.