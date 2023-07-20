Open Menu

Govt Takes Steps To Reduce Medicine Prices: Parliamentary Secretary Assures NA

July 20, 2023

Govt takes steps to reduce medicine prices: Parliamentary Secretary assures NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro Thursday addressed concerns regarding the high prices of medicines and assured the National Assembly that the government is committed to reducing the cost of essential drugs.

Responding to a calling attention notice about the multifold increase in medicine prices, Dr. Soomro acknowledged the recent surge in medicine costs but emphasized that measures would be taken to alleviate the burden on the public.

She mentioned that the government had already provided relief to the masses by reducing the prices of petroleum products, which, in turn, will help in lowering medicine prices.

During the session, Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Aslam Bhutani expressed his gratitude to the people of his constituency for electing him as their representative.

He shared that since taking office, he has consistently raised issues concerning his area at various forums, including the parliament.

Bhutani extended his thanks to the Prime Minister and his team for their support in resolving local problems. Furthermore, the MNA acknowledged the media and the National Assembly Secretariat for supporting his cause and helping him raise the concerns of his constituents.

He took pride in the people of Balochistan, describing them as true patriots of Pakistan.

He stressed the importance of bringing the people of Balochistan to the negotiation table to address their issues effectively.

Member of the National Assembly, Mohsin Dawa, also highlighted the challenges faced by his constituency and urged the Federal government to take prompt action in addressing them.

