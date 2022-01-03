UrduPoint.com

Govt Takes Steps To Remove Hurdles In Process Of Investment: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2022 | 03:44 PM

Govt takes steps to remove hurdles in process of investment: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the country's development is linked to industrial development and promotion of exports.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 3rd, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Pak-China Business Investment Forum in Islamabad on Monday for promotion of business to business cooperation.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said investors are being fully facilitated in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said the government has been taking steps to remove hurdles in the process of investment. He said the country's development is linked to industrial development and promotion of exports. Imran Khan said in the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, agricultural development is also being focused. Emphasizing on vertical development of cities for food security and environmental protection, he said Pakistan can learn from China in urban development as well.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan effectively and successfully coped with the Covid-19, which has been acknowledged at international level. He said The Economist has declared Pakistan as the first country that returned to normalcy after COVID-19.

According to the Prime Minister Office, the Pak-China Business Investment Forum has been formed with the collaboration of board of Investment Pakistan and All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises. This is aimed at increasing Chinese companies' investment in Pakistan and promotion of business to business industrial cooperation.

The forum consists of eighteen Chinese and nineteen Pakistani companies.

The objective of the forum is to promote sustainable investment and export industry and development of modern technology in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Technology Exports Business China All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Farrukh Habib visits Ehsaas Kafalat Registration C ..

Farrukh Habib visits Ehsaas Kafalat Registration Centre

16 minutes ago
 S. Africa parliament blaze under control, suspect ..

S. Africa parliament blaze under control, suspect charged

16 minutes ago
 Tesla Motors Delivers Nearly 1 Million Vehicles in ..

Tesla Motors Delivers Nearly 1 Million Vehicles in 2021

16 minutes ago
 Indian singer A. R. Rahman’s daughter gets engag ..

Indian singer A. R. Rahman’s daughter gets engaged

29 minutes ago
 Over 350,000 People Sign Petition Against UK Forme ..

Over 350,000 People Sign Petition Against UK Former Prime Minister Tony Blair's ..

19 minutes ago
 6.0-magnitude quake hits eastern Taiwan: weather b ..

6.0-magnitude quake hits eastern Taiwan: weather bureau

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.