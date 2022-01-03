Govt takes steps to remove hurdles in process of investment: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the country's development is linked to industrial development and promotion of exports.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 3rd, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Pak-China Business Investment Forum in Islamabad on Monday for promotion of business to business cooperation.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said investors are being fully facilitated in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said the government has been taking steps to remove hurdles in the process of investment. He said the country's development is linked to industrial development and promotion of exports. Imran Khan said in the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, agricultural development is also being focused. Emphasizing on vertical development of cities for food security and environmental protection, he said Pakistan can learn from China in urban development as well.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan effectively and successfully coped with the Covid-19, which has been acknowledged at international level. He said The Economist has declared Pakistan as the first country that returned to normalcy after COVID-19.

According to the Prime Minister Office, the Pak-China Business Investment Forum has been formed with the collaboration of board of Investment Pakistan and All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises. This is aimed at increasing Chinese companies' investment in Pakistan and promotion of business to business industrial cooperation.

The forum consists of eighteen Chinese and nineteen Pakistani companies.

The objective of the forum is to promote sustainable investment and export industry and development of modern technology in Pakistan.