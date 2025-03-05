Govt Takes Steps To Resolve Makhnial Issue In Haripur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Minister for Revenue & Estate Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nazeer Ahmad Abbasi to address the long-standing Makhnial issue in Haripur and evaluate the feasibility of land acquisition in the Mouzajaat of Kainthla and Kot Jaindah.
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Climate Change, Forestry, Environment & Wildlife, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pir Musavir Khan, SMBR Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Secretary Climate Change, Forestry Environment & Wildlife Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Haripur and other officials attended the meeting.
The meeting focused on resolving land issues between the Revenue and Forest records, ensuring clear demarcation of reserve forests, Guzara forests, and private properties. It also aimed at establishing an implementable record for all relevant departments.
The participants discussed the formulation of a regulatory mechanism to prevent illegal deforestation and unchecked urbanization, emphasizing the need for sustainable development in the region.
Additionally, the meeting reviewed the y for acquiring land in Kainthla and Kot Jaindah, with the Deputy Commissioner of Haripur presenting a comprehensive report on both matters.
KP Minister Revenue and Estate Nazir Ahmad Abbasi highlighted the importance of ecological preservation in all development initiatives. He stressed the need for a balanced approach that protects the natural environment.
He further said that government remains committed to address these critical issues while maintaining ecological balance and ensuring that urban expansion aligns with environmental conservation.
The committee reiterated its dedication to finding long-term solutions that safeguard forest reserves and support responsible land management.
