Govt takes stern action against BISP ghost beneficiaries : Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Chairperson Dr Sania Nishtar W

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Chairperson Dr Sania Nishtar Wednesday reiterated her commitment to take stern action against undeserving beneficiaries of the program after the completion of detailed, fair inquiry and listed complied with proof against them.

Talking to private news channel, she said government would never spare any ghost beneficiaries who unduly benefited from the BISP in the past as present government of Imran Khan has Zero-tolerance policy over corruption.

Chairperson expressed that "we have complied a detailed list against corrupt people involve in this shameful practices".

She assured government's further steps would make this program more effective, transparent and merit based where deserving families would get its benefits on equal basis.

She said BISP surveys would be conducted more strictly where we will ensure the true deserving person with his/her complete family history.

"This is the first time that any government in Pakistan has used data analytic for an integrity drive," she added.

This self-registration drive will then be counter-verified keeping in view the integrity and transparency of the program, she added.

She further said that the government is determined to ensure highest level of transparency and accuracy in coming BISP surveys because on the basis of the data collected through these surveys a long-term future plan to eliminate poverty will be chalked out and implemented.