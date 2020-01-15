UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Takes Stern Action Against BISP Ghost Beneficiaries : Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Chairperson Dr Sania Nishtar W

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 03:42 PM

Govt takes stern action against BISP ghost beneficiaries : Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Chairperson Dr Sania Nishtar W

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Chairperson Dr Sania Nishtar Wednesday reiterated her commitment to take stern action against undeserving beneficiaries of the program after the completion of detailed, fair inquiry and listed complied with proof against them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Chairperson Dr Sania Nishtar Wednesday reiterated her commitment to take stern action against undeserving beneficiaries of the program after the completion of detailed, fair inquiry and listed complied with proof against them.

Talking to private news channel, she said government would never spare any ghost beneficiaries who unduly benefited from the BISP in the past as present government of Imran Khan has Zero-tolerance policy over corruption.

Chairperson expressed that "we have complied a detailed list against corrupt people involve in this shameful practices".

She assured government's further steps would make this program more effective, transparent and merit based where deserving families would get its benefits on equal basis.

She said BISP surveys would be conducted more strictly where we will ensure the true deserving person with his/her complete family history.

"This is the first time that any government in Pakistan has used data analytic for an integrity drive," she added.

This self-registration drive will then be counter-verified keeping in view the integrity and transparency of the program, she added.

She further said that the government is determined to ensure highest level of transparency and accuracy in coming BISP surveys because on the basis of the data collected through these surveys a long-term future plan to eliminate poverty will be chalked out and implemented.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Family From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Musanada, Al Ain Municipality commence AED119.3 mi ..

13 minutes ago

ADNOC’s sustainability goals highlighted at Abu ..

43 minutes ago

Libya's 2019 revenue decline 8.4 pct amid war, oil ..

38 minutes ago

Japan's Keisuke Honda to set up amateur football c ..

38 minutes ago

Iranians want 'diversity', Rouhani says ahead of F ..

38 minutes ago

PM Imran reviews relief activities in snow-hit are ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.