Govt Takes Strict Action Against Hoarders, Profiteers: Federal Minister Ali Mohammad Khan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 04:56 PM

Govt takes strict action against hoarders, profiteers: Federal Minister Ali Mohammad Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan Monday said the government is taking pragmatic measures to control artificial price-hike in the country and for the purpose Sasta Bazar are being established to ensure edible commodities on subsidized rates.

During his visit to district Mardan to inaugurate Insaf Sasta Bazar, he said that on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan the provincial government was establishing Sasta Bazar across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to provide items of daily use on cheap rates.

On the occasion Deputy Commissioner Naek Mohammad Khan, AC Anila Fahim, Additional ACs Noor Zaki Khan and Farman Ali, TMO Bakht Bhai, Director Agriculture and members of Tiger Force, local elders and traders were present.

The Minister inspected various stalls and directed the district administration to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders.

