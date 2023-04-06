Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Zakat Fayyaz Ali Butt has said that objective of organizing Bachat Bazar across Sindh is to provide quality goods to the people at subsidized rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Zakat Fayyaz Ali Butt has said that objective of organizing Bachat Bazar across Sindh is to provide quality goods to the people at subsidized rates.

He expressed these views while visiting various stalls set up in Bachat Bazar here, said a statement.

The adviser to CM Sindh also reviewed the quality of food and beverages.

On this occasion, Fayyaz Butt directed the local administration officials to take strict action against illegal profiteering.

He further asked the shopkeepers to sell essential commodities as per the official price list.

The purpose of establishing bachat bazars is to provide relief to the people of Sindh, Fayyaz Butt, said, and added that on the instructions of Sindh chief minister, members of the Sindh Cabinet and Sindh Assembly are visiting bachat bazars to check and discourage illegal profiteering.