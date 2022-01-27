UrduPoint.com

Govt Takes Timely Measures To Deal With Covid-19: CM Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Govt takes timely measures to deal with Covid-19: CM Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said the government had taken timely and far-sighted measures to deal with Corona and its successful strategy helped overcome spread of coronavirus in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said the government had taken timely and far-sighted measures to deal with Corona and its successful strategy helped overcome spread of coronavirus in Pakistan.

In a statement issued here, he said the opposition tried to exploit the situation resulted in the wake of the corona pandemic and dengue.

The chief minister said Pakistan's effective measures against Covid-19 had been lauded internationally. The opposition parties had undermined national unity through the spate of negative politics. The opposition was only an expert in rhetoric and propaganda, he regretted and added that point scoring on every issue was their (opposition) only goal. The opposition neither had any courage to resign nor to hold the march, he said, adding, they would not get anything as people were also fed up of continuous claims of resignations and long marches.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Dengue Punjab March Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UrduPoint Visits realme’s Assembly Plant in Laho ..

UrduPoint Visits realme’s Assembly Plant in Lahore

10 minutes ago
 Annual metric exam from March 15, Inter exam from ..

Annual metric exam from March 15, Inter exam from May 17 in Balochistan: Sarpra

39 seconds ago
 Bangladesh opener Tamim extends T20I break

Bangladesh opener Tamim extends T20I break

41 seconds ago
 Chad presidency says post-coup forum postponed to ..

Chad presidency says post-coup forum postponed to May

43 seconds ago
 Hong Kongers move to Taiwan in record numbers

Hong Kongers move to Taiwan in record numbers

3 minutes ago
 Kosovo's first female Winter Olympian aims for glo ..

Kosovo's first female Winter Olympian aims for glory in China

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>