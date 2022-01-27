Govt takes timely measures to deal with Covid-19: CM Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said the government had taken timely and far-sighted measures to deal with Corona and its successful strategy helped overcome spread of coronavirus in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said the government had taken timely and far-sighted measures to deal with Corona and its successful strategy helped overcome spread of coronavirus in Pakistan.

In a statement issued here, he said the opposition tried to exploit the situation resulted in the wake of the corona pandemic and dengue.

The chief minister said Pakistan's effective measures against Covid-19 had been lauded internationally. The opposition parties had undermined national unity through the spate of negative politics. The opposition was only an expert in rhetoric and propaganda, he regretted and added that point scoring on every issue was their (opposition) only goal. The opposition neither had any courage to resign nor to hold the march, he said, adding, they would not get anything as people were also fed up of continuous claims of resignations and long marches.