Govt Takes Various Steps To Provide A Conducive Environment To Women, Girls: Shireen Mazari

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Tuesday said that government has taken various steps to provide a conducive working environment for women and girls.

Addressing the launching ceremony of National Gender Policy Framework here in the Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives, she said that Ministry of Human Rights is only talking about women rights.

The minister said that legislation has been enacted for the rights and protection of women and children in the country. She said that government has a responsibility to protect the rights of its citizens.

Dr Mazari said that government has taken steps to address the issues facing women. The event was held in connection with International Women's Day, 2022.

