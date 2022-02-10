UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Action Against Gas Pilferers: Imran Ismail

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that incumbent government is taking action against the elements involved in gas pilferage

Heavy penalty had been imposed to control gas pilferers operating in the business hub Karachi, he said while talking to a private television channel.

There have been reports of illegal use of gas through suction pumps, he said adding that prompt action has been taken to remove such devices from the industrialarea. He said, we have taken steps to provide uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers of Karachi.

