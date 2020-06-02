UrduPoint.com
Govt. Taking All Measures To Effectively Control Coronavirus Pandemic: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 02:45 PM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said that government was ensuring all possible measures to effectively control the spread of coronavirus pandemic besides enhancing the healthcare capacity across the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said that government was ensuring all possible measures to effectively control the spread of coronavirus pandemic besides enhancing the healthcare capacity across the country.

The foreign minister was talking to Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar who called on him here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a press release said.

During the meeting, they discussed the coronavirus situation and the steps taken to control its spread, besides other issues of mutual interest.

The foreign minister said the COVID-19 had affected the whole world and Pakistan, being a developing country, was facing critical challenges due to this pandemic.

He stressed that the people in country should ensure complete implementation of all precautionary measures as the infection was touching the peak of curve.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar appreciated the steps taken for facilitating the stranded expatriates and the measures for bringing them back at the earliest.

