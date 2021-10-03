Govt taking all measures to get out of inflation soon: Minister Akhtar Malik

UrduPoint.com

Sun 03rd October 2021 | 10:00 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik said the whole world was in the grip of inflation due to coronavirus pandemic, however the incumbent government was taking all measures to control inflation. Hopefully, the country will get out of inflation soon.

Provincial Minister Dr Akhtar Malik expressed these words during inauguration of development working (road scheme) at Union Council 113, here on Sunday.

He stated that Kissan Card had been issued to 5 lakh peasants. The remaining peasants will get the cards in the next two months. The farmers are getting prosperous due to effective agriculture policies of incumbent government.

Health cards will also be given to the people.

The government is offering a lot of relief to the people as an alternative to inflation, said Akhtar hinting that health card was one of these initiatives.

The construction and repair work of streets is underway across the constituency.

He also promised to install filtration plants at UC level.

On this occasion, Chairman Khan Mumtaz Khan, Rao Amir Iqbal, Shaukat Hussain, Chaudhry Shabbir, Malik Javed Arain, Malik Amir Imran, Rana Imran Shamshad, Haq Nawaz and others were also present with him.

