Govt Taking All Measures To Protect Economy From Negative Impacts Of Coronavirus: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:55 PM

Govt taking all measures to protect economy from negative impacts of coronavirus: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said ensuring uninterrupted economic activities and jobs protection for the common man was the topmost priority of the government and it was taking all measures to protect the economy from negative impacts of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said ensuring uninterrupted economic activities and jobs protection for the common man was the topmost priority of the government and it was taking all measures to protect the economy from negative impacts of coronavirus.

He was chairing a high-level meeting about taking advance preventive steps to protect the national economy from possible effects of the coronavirus. The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Hamad Azhar, Minister for National Food Security Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Finance Advisor Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, federal secretaries and senior officials.

The meeting deliberated upon impacts of the coronavirus on global economy and the state of Pakistan's economy in that regard.

It was decided to set up an inter-ministerial committee headed by the finance advisor to keep a vigil on the country's economy on daily basis and advise advance steps in that regard.

The prime minister directed the meeting to prepare a comprehensive policy for providing relief to the common man keeping in view the emergence of any possible situation. He also directed to ensure availability of essential items in abundance.

He emphasized that any complaint about hoarding and profiteering would not be tolerated, and in case of such a complaint strict action would be taken against the hoarders.

The prime minister directed Minister for Economic Affairs Hamad Azhar to engage the World Bank and international institutions so that any possible situation could be tackled.

