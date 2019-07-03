Govt taking all measures to provide maximum relief to masses: Minister

Provincial Minister of Punjab for Revenue, Col. (Retd) Malik Muhammad Anwar here on Wednesday reiterated that Punjab government was taking all solid measures to provide maximum relief to the masses as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister of Punjab for Revenue, Col. (Retd) Malik Muhammad Anwar here on Wednesday reiterated that Punjab government was taking all solid measures to provide maximum relief to the masses as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

He was addressing at Municipal Committee Hall adding that the government has introduced health card facility for the needy and deserving segment of the society.

Government believed on the equal opportunity and facilities for citizens.

All government hospitals would provide free of cost medical treatment to the Insaf Health Card holders across the district, he revealed.

The Minister underlined that the government would provide health facility Rs 0.7 million to 1.4 million and all details had been already provided to the cards holders.

Around 111,000 persons would get the relief from Insaf Health Card.

