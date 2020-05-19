Govt taking all measures to save crops from locust attack: Zmarak Khan

Balochistan Minister for Agriculture, Engineer Zmarak Khan Achakzai on Tuesday said the provincial government is taking all measures to protect crops from locust and started anti-locust spay in all districts of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Agriculture, Engineer Zmarak Khan Achakzai on Tuesday said the provincial government is taking all measures to protect crops from locust and started anti-locust spay in all districts of the province.

Presiding over a meeting to review steps taken for locust eradication in the province, he said locusts have become global issue and the Department of Agriculture and other relevant agencies would have to take concrete measures on regular basis to protect crops.

He said the Department of Agriculture should improve his capacity to reduce losses. The Minister said government stood with the land owners to fight their grievances and would extend all possible cooperation to them.

The meeting was informed that measures are being taken in all the districts to eradicate locusts under the National Action Plan. The Minister was briefed that aerial spraying has also been conducted in Loti, Dera Bugti, Lehri, Bakhtiarabad, Kharan, and other areas to save ripe crops, and 166 teams are working to eliminate locusts in collaboration with various agencies across the province.

Secretary Agriculture, Qambar Dashti, Director General Agriculture Masood Baloch, Director Arif Shah Kakar and other concerned officials attended the meeting.