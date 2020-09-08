Govt taking all necessary steps for welfare of People: MNA

Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking the country forward according to the principles of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and every citizen has equal rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking the country forward according to the principles of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and every citizen has equal rights.

Talking to APP, she said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a great leader and his foresight liberated us.

Ghulam Bibi said that the government under the leadership of PM Imran Khan was taking all necessary steps for the welfare of people.

She said PTI government has setup a record of development work in two years and people have the opportunities to move forward in every field.

MNA said her government raised the occupied Kashmir issue at International level and representing the Kashmiris in true spirt.