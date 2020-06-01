Govt taking all necessary steps to combat Covid-19: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday said the government was taking all the necessary precautionary steps to ensure the safety of public by contributing in local and international efforts for combating the novel coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday said the government was taking all the necessary precautionary steps to ensure the safety of public by contributing in local and international efforts for combating the novel coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel, she asserted that the country has taken timely efforts in dealing with the coronavirus disease and is confident of doing better in the months to come , adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan has personally monitored the situation and left no stones unturned to contain the deadly virus from spreading.

She further explained that the purpose to ease the lockdown in the country was that people can resume business activities in order to earn their livelihood to feed their families.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, a great rush of people was observed in the markets, she said, adding, People came out for shopping even with their children.

People must have to realize that COVID-19 is existing and situation in Pakistan is getting alarming day by day, she warned.

She lamented that it is unfortunate that people are not taking this pandemic seriously but they have to follow the guidelines and SOPs in order to stay safe from this pandemic.

"We eased the lockdown on the assurance of traders that they would follow the SOPs to keep social distancing and wearing masks" but unfortunately they did not bother their promises and acted oppositely," she deplored.

"We will not be able to get rid of the on-going pandemic if this attitude prevails," she warned.