Govt taking all necessary steps to combat dengue : Dr. Faisal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan on Monday said the government was taking all possible steps to tackle the dengue situation but the cooperation of all stakeholders is a must for effectively controlling the disease.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government has taken serious measures for control of dengue and will not tolerate any negligence for treatment to patients in hospitals, adding, there is a dire need to make our public health force more strong to control dengue.

He said that field surveillance teams are visiting vulnerable areas and spraying the dengue larvae, adding, with the winter season in Islamabad the cases of the overall rise of dengue would be declined.

Replying to a query about Covid-19, he replied that almost 26% adult population was fully and 20% was partially vaccinated in the country, adding, half of the population is still behind vaccination which needs to cooperate with the government.

He appealed to the nation that even though the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection rates are trending downwards but population should remain vigilant against the virus.

The Pakistani government is confident that the country will be able to meet an ambitious target of coronavirus vaccine doses by the end of the year, he added.

Replying to another query about the Primary health system, he said that a model primary healthcare system would be introduced in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) as a pilot project within the next few months.

He said after the successful completion of the pilot project of the primary health care system this project would further expand to other cities of the country.