Govt. taking all-out anti COVID-19 steps under CM supervision

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Forestry Minister Sardar Muhammad Sibtain said that under the supervision of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar the district administration was taking every possible anti corona virus steps in Mianwali district.

Provincial Minister said that district administration, DHQ Hospital, THQs and Rural Health have did better arrangements of conducting screening tests and treatments of corona patients according to the SOPs of Punjab government.

Sardar Muhammad Sibtain said that in this connection the doctors, nurses, Para- medical and other concerned staff have provided remarkable services that are appreciable adding that whole the nation pays salute to their national animation.

The minister has expressed these views in a meeting attended by Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah.

The deputy Commissioner has briefed the provincial forestry minister that in connection with looking after the corona patients, facilities in Isolation rooms/wards and lock down the district administration has completely acted upon the directions of Punjab government.

The Forestry Minister has directed for sending detailed report of survey to the government regarding to compensate the farmers of massive damaging of crops due to snow fall and torrential rains.

Deputy Commissioner has told that in this regard directions have been released to the agricultural and Revenue departments and the survey was in process and the report will be dispatched to Punjab government in a day or two.