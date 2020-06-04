UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking All Out Efforts To Combat Locust Attack: Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that all out efforts were being made at every level to overcome locust attack in the province as the government was committed to save crops from it

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that all out efforts were being made at every level to overcome locust attack in the province as the government was committed to save crops from it.

In a statement, he said that the districts administration were fully engaged in overcoming locust attack and all available resources were being utilized in this regard.

The chief minister directed the departments concerned to remain vigilant round the clock to deal with it. Funds amounting one billion rupees have been issued to overcome locust attack in the province, he added.

He said that monitoring of locust situation was continued in 24 districtsover an area of one 14.7 million acres area, whereas 75,000 litrepesticides have been sprayed over 756,000 acres of land so far.

