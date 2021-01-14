Govt taking all-out measures for protecting minorities: Kamran Bangash

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash on Thursday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was committed to dispensing justice without any delay and had dismissed 18 police personnel from service after finding them neglect in protecting Hindu temple from burning in Karak.

The CM's aide said that no one was above law and added that prompt action was taken on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. He said that those personnel were dismissed from service after identifying negligent and careless officials in the case.

In a statement issued here, the CM's aide said the government was taking all possible steps for religious freedom and protection of minorities. Similarly, Kamran Bangash said that one-year service of 54 police personnel had also been confiscated.