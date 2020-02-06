UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking All Out Measures To Control Inflation: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 08:57 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the government was taking all possible administrative measures to control inflation besides focusing making comprehensive planning to maintain demand and supply of the commodities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the government was taking all possible administrative measures to control inflation besides focusing making comprehensive planning to maintain demand and supply of the commodities.

In a meeting with Members of the National Assembly from Hazara Division, the prime minister said that having stabilized the national economy, the government would now fully focus the provision of relief to the common man.

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Prince Nawaz Alai, Saleh Muhammad, Ali Khan Jadoon, Uzma Riaz and Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar attended the meeting.

The participants apprised the prime minister of the problems in their respective Constituencies as well as the development projects.

The prime minister agreed to the proposal for formation of price control committees at the union council level to control the inflation.

He told the parliamentarians that the previous governments used to execute gas and power projects, considering the political affiliation and the incumbent government was trying to overcome the losses, caused by the wrong policies in the past.

Discussing the development of the Hazara Division, the prime minister said the country had immense tourism potential which needed to be exploited. However, he said the government wasspecially focusing on the promotion of tourism to create employment opportunities for youthbesides ensuring the protection of the natural beauty and environment.

