Govt taking all out measures to ensure clean & green environment: Kanwal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary of Punjab for Environment Protection Kanwal Pervez Chaudhry on Wednesday said that provincial government is taking all out measures to ensure clean environment in the Punjab areas. Strict action is being taken against smoke emitting vehicles, she said while talking to state news channel.

Implementation of laws would be ensured at all cost to protect the environment from pollution, she said.

She said, it is the duty of every citizen to play role regarding clean environment in their respective areas.

We have started campaign to spread awareness among masses regarding clean environment and environment protection, she added.

In reply to a question about plastic bags, she said burning plastic material that causing health hazard is not allowed in any parts of the province.