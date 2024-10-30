Govt Taking All Out Measures To Ensure Clean & Green Environment: Kanwal
Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 11:59 PM
Parliamentary Secretary of Punjab for Environment Protection Kanwal Pervez Chaudhry on Wednesday said that provincial government is taking all out measures to ensure clean environment in the Punjab areas
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary of Punjab for Environment Protection Kanwal Pervez Chaudhry on Wednesday said that provincial government is taking all out measures to ensure clean environment in the Punjab areas. Strict action is being taken against smoke emitting vehicles, she said while talking to state news channel.
Implementation of laws would be ensured at all cost to protect the environment from pollution, she said.
She said, it is the duty of every citizen to play role regarding clean environment in their respective areas.
We have started campaign to spread awareness among masses regarding clean environment and environment protection, she added.
In reply to a question about plastic bags, she said burning plastic material that causing health hazard is not allowed in any parts of the province.
Recent Stories
Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule
Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..
Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge
Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..
Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris
Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: F ..
Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, mainpuri
UNGA votes overwhelmingly to condemn US economic embargo on Cuba for 32nd year, ..
KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightning incident
Govt. committed to ensuring equal rights to all communities: PM
ATC approves bail for 532 accused in vandalism case
Humayun Khan wishes success for Young Taekwondo Champion Ayesha Ayaz
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kayani congratulates independent group on SCBA election win3 minutes ago
-
Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge35 seconds ago
-
Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, infrastructure3 minutes ago
-
Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris3 minutes ago
-
Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: Federal Minister for ..4 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, mainpuri4 minutes ago
-
KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightning incident4 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to ensuring equal rights to all communities: PM4 minutes ago
-
ATC approves bail for 532 accused in vandalism case3 minutes ago
-
Govt. focusses on economic uplift of masses: DPM Dar3 minutes ago
-
Prof Dr M. Iqbal Choudhary appointed as Coordinator General, COMSTECH36 seconds ago
-
One Khwarij terrorist killed other apprehended injured in Zhob operation: ISPR4 minutes ago