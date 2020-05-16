Govt taking all-out measures to ensure safety of people: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the government is taking all-out measures to ensure safety and well-being of people, and all available resources are being utilised for treatment of COVID-19 patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) : Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the government is taking all-out measures to ensure safety and well-being of people, and all available resources are being utilised for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

She said this while chairing a meeting called to review the coronavirus pandemic situation at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) Department, here on Saturday.

The minister reviewed all steps taken to control the spread of the disease and deal with the rising number of cases in Punjab.

The minister said that in view of increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the province, the status of intensive care units (ICUs), High Dependency Units, ventilators, life-saving medicines and other facilities was being reviewed regularly.

She said that softening of lockdown did not mean that corona pandemic had ended. She said, "We will have to be very careful about the spread of the disease now. We have to win this battle at any cost. The private sector must be alerted to remain prepared for any kind of emergency situation."Secretary SH&ME Barrister Nabeel Awan gave a briefing to the minister on measures taken across the province for prevention of coronavirus and treatment of patients.

Special Secretary Nadir Chatha, Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Ajmal Bhatti, Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mayo Hospital Professor Asad Aslam Khan and Dr Mehmud Shaukat attended the meeting.